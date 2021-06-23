TODAY
MUSIC
Mike Lenich with 80 Cows, 7 p.m., Hart Commons, corner of State and Main streets, Hart
Pure Ludington Sunset Bonfire, 8-10 p.m., Stearns Park, 420 N. Lakeshore Drive
EVENTS
MSU Extension virtual chronic pain workshop, 1-3 p.m.; Register at https://bit.ly/3muv1fb; (231) 845-3362 or hysonaom@msu.ed
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Coffee with the Ludington City Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 N. Rath Ave., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Area Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Final Friday Experience, 6-9 p.m., downtown Ludington; www.downtownludington.org/friday
Movies in the Park: “Farewell My Darling,” 8 p.m., Rotary Park, downtown Ludington; free, donations accepted
COMMUNITY
Women’s AA, 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door