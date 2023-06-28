TODAY
GOVERNMENT
FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville
MUSIC
Mike Lenich, 9 a.m., aboard the SS Badger
John Merchant and Greg Miller, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Marina Hoover and Andrea Swan, 7:30 p.m., Lake Michigan home of home of Harold and Barbara Wheaton
Pentwater Civic Band, 7:30 p.m., Village Green, downtown Pentwater
Revival: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
RetroVibe, 8-10 p.m., Stearns Park beach
EVENTS
Barn dance and potluck, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil
Exploring Watercolor, 1 p.m.; Beginning Line Dancing, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Campfire s’mores, 7-8 p.m., Cedar Campground, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire, 8-10 p.m., Stearns Park beach
Epworth Lakeside Series, Richard Ray, 8 p.m., Marine Dining Room, Epworth
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St.,
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Eric Engblade Duo, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Resort & Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington
Brian T. McCosky, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Funkle Jesse, 7 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington