TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive

MUSIC

Redux, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Cheryl Wolfram, 5-8 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Exploring Watercolor, 1 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Book Club: “One Summer: America 1927” by Bill Bryson, 1:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Whiskey Rebels, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Pop Vinyl, 8-10 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Bent Carrot, 8-11:55 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Karaoke and DJ, 9 p.m., Ruby Creek Tavern, 7980 E. Washington Road, Branch Twp.

EVENTS

DHD10 Environmental Health Summit, 9 a.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Love Ludington Street Party, 6-10 p.m., downtown Ludington, 400 S. Harrison St.

1-Mile Family Fun Run, 6 p.m., Lakeshore Loomis Street Boat Launch, Lakeshore Drive; registration: runsignup.com/Race/MI/Ludington/LudingtonLakestrideHalfMarathon10Kand5k

Free line dancing class, 7 p.m., Love Ludington Street Party

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St.

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Brat and burger night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Tags