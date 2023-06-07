TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Redux, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Cheryl Wolfram, 5-8 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Exploring Watercolor, 1 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Book Club: “One Summer: America 1927” by Bill Bryson, 1:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Whiskey Rebels, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Pop Vinyl, 8-10 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Bent Carrot, 8-11:55 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke and DJ, 9 p.m., Ruby Creek Tavern, 7980 E. Washington Road, Branch Twp.
EVENTS
DHD10 Environmental Health Summit, 9 a.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Love Ludington Street Party, 6-10 p.m., downtown Ludington, 400 S. Harrison St.
1-Mile Family Fun Run, 6 p.m., Lakeshore Loomis Street Boat Launch, Lakeshore Drive; registration: runsignup.com/Race/MI/Ludington/LudingtonLakestrideHalfMarathon10Kand5k
Free line dancing class, 7 p.m., Love Ludington Street Party
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Brat and burger night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington