TODAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Wheel Throwing, 11 a.m.; After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Sheep Felting, Ricotta Filled Ravioli, Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Business After Hours, 5 p.m., Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Celebrity Bartender benefitting Ludington Senior Center, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co. 515 S. James St.
MCE presents “The Odyssey,” 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain
Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, first 2023 meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
LHS Drama presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; students and seniors $3, general admission $5
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Manistee Area Tea Party, 6:30 p.m., Bungalow Inn, 1100 28th St., Manistee
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Manistee County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., WSCC Downtown Manistee Building, 400 River St.
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Dean Dostal, 5-7 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer
Nick Veine, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Plain Jane Glory, 6-8 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St.
Marth & Friends, 8-11 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Brownstate, 10 p.m., The Alley, 223 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Textile Art Workshop, 10 a.m.; Visual Arts Critique group, 11 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Jukebox bingo, St. Patrick’s Day celebration, 2 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Catholic School, 700 Bryant Road, Ludington
Pork ribeye dinner, 5-7 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $14