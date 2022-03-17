TODAY
HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!
GOVERNMENT
Mason County Council on Aging meeting, 3 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer
EVENTS
Lunch & Learn: Alzheimer’s disease, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Beginners wood carving, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
“Robin Hood,” Mason County Eastern play, 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain; $10 or $5 for students
“Les Misérables,” presented by the Ludington High School Drama Club and LHS Choir, 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; $3 students and seniors, $5 general admission
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
FRIDAY
MUSIC
John Merchant and Greg Miller, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Toddler Time, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Fun Family Friday Activity Packets, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Visual Arts Critique group, 11 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Rabbit Thomas “Rabbit’s Universe” artist reception, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.