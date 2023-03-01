TODAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org

Strive for a Safer Drive event, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., blood drive, 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Celebrity Bartender with Marc Lenz and Mark Boon, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

Virtual pastel flowers, 6-8 p.m.; Wheel throwing 6 p.m., Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Brett Mitchell, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Seraph Brass, 7:30 p.m., Hart Public School Auditorium, 308 Johnson St., Hart; $15

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Catholic School, 700 Bryant Road, Ludington

Art Shop 107, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall office hours, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall; 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Hart City Hall, 407 S. State St., Hart; 3-4 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville

Toddler Time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.