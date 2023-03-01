TODAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org
Strive for a Safer Drive event, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., blood drive, 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Celebrity Bartender with Marc Lenz and Mark Boon, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Virtual pastel flowers, 6-8 p.m.; Wheel throwing 6 p.m., Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Brett Mitchell, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Seraph Brass, 7:30 p.m., Hart Public School Auditorium, 308 Johnson St., Hart; $15
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Catholic School, 700 Bryant Road, Ludington
Art Shop 107, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall office hours, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall; 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Hart City Hall, 407 S. State St., Hart; 3-4 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville
Toddler Time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.