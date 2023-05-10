TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Flower sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, 1 N. Atkinson Drive

Career fair, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

Lakeshore Child Advocacy Center ribbon-cutting ceremony, 10:30 a.m., 239 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Community Agriculture Night, 5:30-7 p.m., Mason County Central Upper Elementary, 505 W. Maple Ave., Scottville

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Dean Dostal, 5-7 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington

John Merchant, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co, 515 S. James St.

Eric Michaels & Chris Kennedy, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

Westbound Situation, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

MCC Middle School play, “A Night Under the Stars,” 7:30 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville; tickets $10, $5 for students and seniors

COMMUNITY

Toddler time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Pizza night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

