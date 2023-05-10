TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Flower sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, 1 N. Atkinson Drive
Career fair, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
Lakeshore Child Advocacy Center ribbon-cutting ceremony, 10:30 a.m., 239 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Community Agriculture Night, 5:30-7 p.m., Mason County Central Upper Elementary, 505 W. Maple Ave., Scottville
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Dean Dostal, 5-7 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington
John Merchant, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co, 515 S. James St.
Eric Michaels & Chris Kennedy, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
Westbound Situation, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
MCC Middle School play, “A Night Under the Stars,” 7:30 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville; tickets $10, $5 for students and seniors
COMMUNITY
Toddler time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Pizza night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington