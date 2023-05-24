TODAY
GOVERNMENT
FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Momentum Business Plan Competition Pitch Night, 5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Gateway to Success Academy graduation, 7 p.m., G2S Academy, 526 N. Scottville Road
Mason County Eastern graduation, 7 p.m., Mason County Eastern Schools, 18 S. Main St., Custer
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Tim Krause, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Jamison Jones, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Chirp, 8-11 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Memorial Day flags on Main Street, 7 a.m., Pentwater
Mushroom walk, 9 a.m.-noon, Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road
Toddler Time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Pizza Night, 5-7:30 p.m., Ludington American Legion, 318 N. James St.
Ludington Area Schools graduation, 4-5 p.m., Hawley Gym, Ludington High School, 508 N. Washington Ave.
Mason County Central High School graduation, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.