TODAY

GOVERNMENT

FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Momentum Business Plan Competition Pitch Night, 5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Gateway to Success Academy graduation, 7 p.m., G2S Academy, 526 N. Scottville Road

Mason County Eastern graduation, 7 p.m., Mason County Eastern Schools, 18 S. Main St., Custer

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Tim Krause, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Jamison Jones, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Chirp, 8-11 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Memorial Day flags on Main Street, 7 a.m., Pentwater

Mushroom walk, 9 a.m.-noon, Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road

Toddler Time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Pizza Night, 5-7:30 p.m., Ludington American Legion, 318 N. James St.

Ludington Area Schools graduation, 4-5 p.m., Hawley Gym, Ludington High School, 508 N. Washington Ave.

Mason County Central High School graduation, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

