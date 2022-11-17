TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Neurographic art workshop, 1-4 p.m.; Beginner/intermediate ukulele workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $40 per student; www.ludingtonartscenter.org; (231) 845-2787
“The Forgotten Iron King of the Great Lakes: Eber Brock Ward, 1811-1875,” reception, book signing with author Mike Nagle, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Historical Society Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Mason County Democratic Party County Convention, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
LHS Drama presents “Our Town,” 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.; $5 or $3 for students and seniors
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Nate Dill, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
PoWeR! Book Bag build, 9 a.m.-noon, Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
LHS Drama presents “Our Town,” 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.; $5 or $3 for students and seniors
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.