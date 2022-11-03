TODAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

WSCC Humankind series: “The Future of Work in the Region,” 3-5 p.m., via Zoom: bit.ly/humankindfall22

Beginner/intermediate ukulele workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $40 per student; www.ludingtonartscenter.org; (231) 845-2787

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Author Anne-Marie Oomen, “As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book,” 7:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; for Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon, (248) 872-5330

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Nick Veine, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Mason County Central presents “Alice in Wonderland,” 7:30 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville; $3 for students; $4 for college students; $9 for general public

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Trending Food Videos