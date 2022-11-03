TODAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
WSCC Humankind series: “The Future of Work in the Region,” 3-5 p.m., via Zoom: bit.ly/humankindfall22
Beginner/intermediate ukulele workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $40 per student; www.ludingtonartscenter.org; (231) 845-2787
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Author Anne-Marie Oomen, “As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book,” 7:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; for Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon, (248) 872-5330
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Nick Veine, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Mason County Central presents “Alice in Wonderland,” 7:30 p.m., A.O. Carlson Gym, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville; $3 for students; $4 for college students; $9 for general public
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.