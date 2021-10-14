TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

No-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 3-6 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St.

History in Action Day, 10 a.m., Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, Pere Marquette Twp.

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Mason County Republicans, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Airport, 5300 W. U.S. 10, Ludington; west entrance

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Toddler Time, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Teen crafts, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

State Sen. Curt VanderWall coffee hours, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Lake County Administration Building, 800 Tenth St., Baldwin; noon-1 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Manistee County Administration Building, Board of Commissioners Room, 415 Third St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

