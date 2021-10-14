TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
No-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 3-6 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St.
History in Action Day, 10 a.m., Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, Pere Marquette Twp.
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Mason County Republicans, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Airport, 5300 W. U.S. 10, Ludington; west entrance
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Toddler Time, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Teen crafts, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
State Sen. Curt VanderWall coffee hours, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Lake County Administration Building, 800 Tenth St., Baldwin; noon-1 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Manistee County Administration Building, Board of Commissioners Room, 415 Third St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.