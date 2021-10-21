TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
Mason County Township Officers, 6 p.m., Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer
EVENTS
History in Action Day, 10 a.m., Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, Pere Marquette Twp.
“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Manistee Area Tea Party, speaker 19th Circuit Court Judge David J. Thompson, 5:30 p.m. social hour; 6:30 p.m. meeting, 1100 28th St, Manistee,
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Karaoke, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Reception for Claire Ashley “Cosmic Gasp” exhibit, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Pizza Night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Roast pork and stuffing, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $10