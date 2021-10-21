TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive

Mason County Township Officers, 6 p.m., Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer

EVENTS

History in Action Day, 10 a.m., Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, Pere Marquette Twp.

“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Manistee Area Tea Party, speaker 19th Circuit Court Judge David J. Thompson, 5:30 p.m. social hour; 6:30 p.m. meeting, 1100 28th St, Manistee,

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Karaoke, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Reception for Claire Ashley “Cosmic Gasp” exhibit, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Pizza Night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Roast pork and stuffing, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $10

Trending Food Videos