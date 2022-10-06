TODAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Beginners Youth Ukulele Workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-7 p.m.; Clay Pumpkin Workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 9-11 a.m., United Methodist Church, 7861 Main St., Bear Lake

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington

Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; request a Zoom link from Liz Kannon, (248) 872-5330

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Delilah DeWylde, 6-8 p.m., Big Hart Brewing Company, 4086 W. Polk Road, Hart

Kyle Brown, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

Karaoke & DJ/Flashdance, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

CPL class, 6-9:30 p.m., Fin & Feather Club, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; (231) 907-8330

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Trending Food Videos