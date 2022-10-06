TODAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Beginners Youth Ukulele Workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-7 p.m.; Clay Pumpkin Workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 9-11 a.m., United Methodist Church, 7861 Main St., Bear Lake
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington
Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; request a Zoom link from Liz Kannon, (248) 872-5330
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Delilah DeWylde, 6-8 p.m., Big Hart Brewing Company, 4086 W. Polk Road, Hart
Kyle Brown, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ/Flashdance, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
CPL class, 6-9:30 p.m., Fin & Feather Club, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; (231) 907-8330
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.