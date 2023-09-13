TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
EVENTS
Cairns & Beacons: Finding Our Way in a Post-Pandemic World, 7 p.m., Mason County District Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Cairns & Beacons — Thinking Our Way to a Post-Pandemic Democracy, 7-9 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Modern line dancing with Amy Christian, 6-8 p.m., Legacy Plaza
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Popup Nature Tables, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House or Hamlin Dam
COMMUNITY
Friday Toddler Time, 9:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Visual arts critique group, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.