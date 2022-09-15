TODAY
MUSIC
Road Less Traveled, 4 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Swing Guitars of Cologne, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $10 in advance, $15 at door; www.ludingtonartscenter.org
EVENTS
Great Lakes Sand Dune Hike, 10 a.m.; Sands from Around the World. 2-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
FRIDAY
MUSIC
The Ukes, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Guinness, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
The Verve Pipe, 8 p.m., Main Street, downtown Scottville; part of Scottville Fall Celebration and WSCC Performing Arts Series
Karaoke & DJ/flashdance, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
PoWeR! Book Bags bag build, 9-11 a.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Nature Journals, 10-11:30 a.m.; Park Mammals, 1-3 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
{div}Veggie Van, 3-4 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain
Farmers market, 3-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington{/div}
COMMUNITY
Ludington High School Class of 1960 62nd reunion; more information: dponko@charter.net
Toddler time, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.