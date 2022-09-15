TODAY

MUSIC

Road Less Traveled, 4 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Swing Guitars of Cologne, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $10 in advance, $15 at door; www.ludingtonartscenter.org

EVENTS

Great Lakes Sand Dune Hike, 10 a.m.; Sands from Around the World. 2-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

FRIDAY

MUSIC

The Ukes, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Guinness, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

The Verve Pipe, 8 p.m., Main Street, downtown Scottville; part of Scottville Fall Celebration and WSCC Performing Arts Series

Karaoke & DJ/flashdance, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

PoWeR! Book Bags bag build, 9-11 a.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Nature Journals, 10-11:30 a.m.; Park Mammals, 1-3 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

{div}Veggie Van, 3-4 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain

Farmers market, 3-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington{/div}

COMMUNITY

Ludington High School Class of 1960 62nd reunion; more information: dponko@charter.net

Toddler time, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

