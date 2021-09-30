TODAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Chris Vallillo, 7 p.m., opens 6 p.m., Lake County Historical Society, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin

EVENTS

Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration: American flag display, noon-4 p.m., Lake County Courthouse; Driving tour of Idlewild, 2 p.m., Idlewild Cultural and Historic Center, 7025 S. Broadway St., Idlewild

Le Cirque Esprit, “Spirit of the Machine,” 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A., open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Jim Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. Main St. Ludington

Karaoke, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration: Governor’s Award, noon, Lake County Historical Museum; American Flag display at courthouse, noon-4 p.m.; Chili Cook-Off, 4-8 p.m., Webber Township Hall

Le Cirque Espirit, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee

CPL class, 6-9:30 p.m., Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; $50 for members, $100 for non-members; register: (231) 907-8330

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

