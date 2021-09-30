TODAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Chris Vallillo, 7 p.m., opens 6 p.m., Lake County Historical Society, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin
EVENTS
Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration: American flag display, noon-4 p.m., Lake County Courthouse; Driving tour of Idlewild, 2 p.m., Idlewild Cultural and Historic Center, 7025 S. Broadway St., Idlewild
Le Cirque Esprit, “Spirit of the Machine,” 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A., open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
FRIDAY
MUSIC
Jim Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. Main St. Ludington
Karaoke, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration: Governor’s Award, noon, Lake County Historical Museum; American Flag display at courthouse, noon-4 p.m.; Chili Cook-Off, 4-8 p.m., Webber Township Hall
Le Cirque Espirit, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee
CPL class, 6-9:30 p.m., Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; $50 for members, $100 for non-members; register: (231) 907-8330
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.