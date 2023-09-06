TODAY
EVENTS
Popup Nature Tables, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House or Hamlin Dam
COMMUNITY
Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Coffee with the Councilors, noon, Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave.
Anime Club, 3-4:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Area Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Modern line dancing with Amy Christian, 6-8 p.m., Legacy Plaza
Mason County Democratic Party general membership meeting, 7 p.m., community room of Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10
THURSDAY
MUSIC
CANCELED — Joscho Stephan, West Shore Community College Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., WSCC Centre Stage Theater, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Jake Owen with special guest Daves Highway, 8-10:30 p.m., Little River Casino & Resort, 2700 Orchard Highway, Manistee
EVENTS
Popup Nature Tables, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House or Hamlin Dam
Ludington Petunia Parade Dollar Drop, 4-7 p.m., Rotary Park
COMMUNITY
Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Friday Toddler Time, 9:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Pizza Night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.