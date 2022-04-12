TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Charter Township Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
EVENTS
Humankind series: Artist Sergio Gomez exhibition, live art performance, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Manierre Dawson Gallery, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road, Victory Twp.
Invasive Plant Eradication, 10 a.m.-noon, Cartier Park, Ludington
Lenten Brunch, 10 a.m., Pentwater Centenary United Methodist Fellowship Hall, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Special needs Easter egg hunt, bonnet contest, 1 p.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil
Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central community bond forum, 6 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
Knittin’ at the Mitten in the Courtyard, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; Evening jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
“Let’s Talk Mason County History,” 8:30 a.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Humankind series: Artist Sergio Gomez exhibition, live art performance, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Manierre Dawson Gallery, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road, Victory Twp.
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.