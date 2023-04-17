TODAY
Ludington Planning Committee text committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Evening Music Jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m.; Beginner teen ukulele workshop, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MARSP, noon, House of Flavors, 110 N. William St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Sons of the American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Garden tips with Mason County Gardening Club, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Workshop Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., Film Critique featuring the Manhattan Short, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Mason County YAC Lake Jump promotion event. 5-8 p.m., Culver’s, 5089 U.S. 10, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025
Fly fishing club, 5-7 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.