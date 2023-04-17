TODAY

Ludington Planning Committee text committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Evening Music Jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m.; Beginner teen ukulele workshop, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MARSP, noon, House of Flavors, 110 N. William St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Sons of the American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Garden tips with Mason County Gardening Club, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Workshop Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., Film Critique featuring the Manhattan Short, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Mason County YAC Lake Jump promotion event. 5-8 p.m., Culver’s, 5089 U.S. 10, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025

Fly fishing club, 5-7 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.

