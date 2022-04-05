TODAY
EVENTS
Lunch & Learn: Tom and Toni Doughty, North Branch Winery, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.; (231) 757-4705
Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Evening jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Lunch & Learn: Naomi Hyso, MSU Extension. Tai Chi demonstration; tips for better sleep, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.; (231) 757-4705
WSCC Humankind series: “The Cultural Impact of Automation on the American Workforce,” 7 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/humankindwinter2022.
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome