TODAY
MUSIC
Manistee Community Band: A Summer Renaissance Manistee, with Ardea Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St. Manistee; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/35295/production/1126090; adults $15, 17 and younger $10
EVENTS
St. Simon online auction to benefit School of Infant Jesus in Haiti, www.Auctria.events/SummerSplashForHaiti
Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night, 5:30 p.m. social hour; 6 p.m. competition, Epworth Heights, 1161 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
EVENTS
Nature journals, 10 a.m.-noon, Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
LACA Summer Concert Series: Paul Nelson Band, 7-9 p.m., Waterfront Park, 391 S. William St., Ludington
EVENTS
Sand search, 1-3 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
DNR open house on Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground, 2-4 p.m., Pinora Township Hall, 4032 S. Deer Lake Road, Reed City
AFFEW Beach Sweep, 7-8 p.m., Stearns Park, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Coffee with the Camp Hosts, 8-9 a.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.