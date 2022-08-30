80 Cows, 6-9 p.m., Gull Landing, 438 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Reptile Roundup, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Farm Field Day, 5-8 p.m., meet at Gateway to Success Academy, 526 N. Scottville Road; registration: call (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or email justin.brown@macd.org.
Macramé plant hanger workshop with Claire Dickson, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; members $35, non-members $40
“Brewing 101” workshop, 6 p.m., North Channel Brewing Co., 86 Washington St, Manistee
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
LACA Summer Concert Series: Duffy King Koalition, 7-9 p.m., Waterfront Park, 391 S. William St., Ludington
Back to School Campus Wide Bargain Hunt, 5-7 p.,., Mason County Central Schools, Scottville
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Racial Equity Book Club, “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., Ludington Library and via Zoom; ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org
