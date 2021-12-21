TODAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 vaccine, flu-shot clinic, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Sons of the American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Ukulele Group, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

