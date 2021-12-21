TODAY
COVID-19 vaccine, flu-shot clinic, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Sons of the American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Ukulele Group, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome