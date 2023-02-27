TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.

EVENTS

Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m.; After-school Art Ventures, 3:30-5:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

WEDNESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

Evening Music Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Corewell Health first aid, CPR, AED training, 8 a.m.-noon, Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.

Melanie Manos artist presentation, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

