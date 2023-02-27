TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
EVENTS
Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m.; After-school Art Ventures, 3:30-5:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
Evening Music Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org
Corewell Health first aid, CPR, AED training, 8 a.m.-noon, Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
Melanie Manos artist presentation, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025