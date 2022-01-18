TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Eden Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road, Custer

EVENTS

January Series, Mac Stossel, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Youth Sewing Workshop with Deb Borema, 3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

White Lake Lecture Series presents Thomas Wikman, “The Great Voices,” 7 p.m., Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Whitehall

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

LACA Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

Interiors multimedia workshop with Linda Sandow, 10 a.m.; January Series, Admiral James Stavridis, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Beginning Calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 6 p.m.; Cups for Two workshop, 6 p.m.; Pastel Portrait Workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.

