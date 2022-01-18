TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Eden Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road, Custer
EVENTS
January Series, Mac Stossel, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Youth Sewing Workshop with Deb Borema, 3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
White Lake Lecture Series presents Thomas Wikman, “The Great Voices,” 7 p.m., Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Whitehall
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
LACA Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Interiors multimedia workshop with Linda Sandow, 10 a.m.; January Series, Admiral James Stavridis, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Beginning Calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 6 p.m.; Cups for Two workshop, 6 p.m.; Pastel Portrait Workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.