TODAY
MUSIC
January Series, Simply Three concert and conversation, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Youth Sewing Workshop with Deb Borema, 3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, 4400 N. High Bride Road, Brethren
FLSP presents Big Sable Lighthouse History, 7-8 p.m., via Zoom; friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/event-4620592/registration
League of Women Voters Virtual voting rights town hall, 7 p.m., Zoom and Facebook; visit www.lwvmanisteecounty.org or email manisteelwv@gmail.com
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
American Legion Riders, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; LACA Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 9-11 a.m., Armory Youth Project, 555 First St., Manistee
January Series with Col. Nicole Malachowski, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Heart Pocket Planter workshop, 6 p.m.; Beginning Calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 6 p.m.; Fresh Ghost Comedy Night, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Business After Hours (CANCELED)
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door