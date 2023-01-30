TODAY

EVENTS

After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Comic-drawing workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Todd & Brad Reed Photography presentation, 6 p.m., Wagoner Community Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

WEDNESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

State of the Community Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., Administrative Building, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

