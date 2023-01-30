TODAY
EVENTS
After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Comic-drawing workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Todd & Brad Reed Photography presentation, 6 p.m., Wagoner Community Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
State of the Community Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., Administrative Building, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025