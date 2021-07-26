TODAY
EVENTS
AFFEW barberry eradication, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cartier Park; www.affew.org
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Ukulele Group, 1-2:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St.
Canopy Space, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park
Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure, 7-9 p.m., LACA Summer Concert Series, Waterfront Park
EVENTS
Thank You to Essential Workers, 6-8 p.m., 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington; free dinner for medical workers, police, firefighters and teachers with badge or ID; live music, bounce house; presented by Prayer & Praise Assembly of God, the 10 Spot
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door