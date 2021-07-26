TODAY

EVENTS

AFFEW barberry eradication, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cartier Park; www.affew.org

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Ukulele Group, 1-2:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St.

Canopy Space, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park

Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure, 7-9 p.m., LACA Summer Concert Series, Waterfront Park

EVENTS

Thank You to Essential Workers, 6-8 p.m., 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington; free dinner for medical workers, police, firefighters and teachers with badge or ID; live music, bounce house; presented by Prayer & Praise Assembly of God, the 10 Spot

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

