TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission zoning sub-committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
MUSIC
Stringalongs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Ruth & Max Bloomquist, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116, Ludington
EVENTS
Invasive plant pull, 10 a.m., Cartier Park, Ludington
It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Taste of Watercolor, noon; Independent Watercolor 101, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Latin American Drumming with Tom Ronquillo, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Moolenaar staff, 10-11 a.m., Manistee City Hall, 70 Maple St., Manistee; 1-2 p.m., Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.; 3-4 p.m., Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave. Baldwin
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 12:30 p.m.; Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Sesquicentennial concert with Scottville Clown Band, 7-8:30 p.m., Waterfront Park, Ludington
EVENTS
Duct tape class, 1 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Beginning Stained Glass workshop, 1 p.m.; Wu Style Tai Chi, 5:30 p.m.; Independent Potter 101, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Veterans golf scramble, 5:30 p.m., Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road; $20, $5 goes to Veterans in Crisis Fund
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Moolenaar staff: 10-11 a.m., Hart Area Library, 415 State St., Hart; 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive, Whitehall.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Church Women United, 10:30 a.m., Salvation Army Church, 1101 S. Madison St., Ludington
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Card-making club, 3-4 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Ludington Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025