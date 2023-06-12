TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Commission zoning sub-committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.

MUSIC

Stringalongs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Ruth & Max Bloomquist, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116, Ludington

EVENTS

Invasive plant pull, 10 a.m., Cartier Park, Ludington

It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Taste of Watercolor, noon; Independent Watercolor 101, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Latin American Drumming with Tom Ronquillo, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Moolenaar staff, 10-11 a.m., Manistee City Hall, 70 Maple St., Manistee; 1-2 p.m., Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.; 3-4 p.m., Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave. Baldwin

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 12:30 p.m.; Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

Sesquicentennial concert with Scottville Clown Band, 7-8:30 p.m., Waterfront Park, Ludington

EVENTS

Duct tape class, 1 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Beginning Stained Glass workshop, 1 p.m.; Wu Style Tai Chi, 5:30 p.m.; Independent Potter 101, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Veterans golf scramble, 5:30 p.m., Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road; $20, $5 goes to Veterans in Crisis Fund

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Moolenaar staff: 10-11 a.m., Hart Area Library, 415 State St., Hart; 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive, Whitehall.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Church Women United, 10:30 a.m., Salvation Army Church, 1101 S. Madison St., Ludington

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Card-making club, 3-4 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Ludington Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025

