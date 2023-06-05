TODAY
MUSIC
Stringalongs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Mason County Republican Executive Committee, 6:30 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; public welcome
Disabled American Veterans, 7 p.m., West Shore Community College Manistee building, 400 River St., Manistee
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 12:30 p.m.; evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Nick Veine, 5-7 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington
EVENTS
Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Beginning Stained Glass, Fabric and Bead Earrings, 1 p.m.; Wu Style Tai Chi, 5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Veterans golf scramble, 5:30 p.m., Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road; $20, $5 goes to Veterans in Crisis Fund
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025