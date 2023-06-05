TODAY

MUSIC

Stringalongs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Mason County Republican Executive Committee, 6:30 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; public welcome

Disabled American Veterans, 7 p.m., West Shore Community College Manistee building, 400 River St., Manistee

WEDNESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 12:30 p.m.; evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Nick Veine, 5-7 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington

EVENTS

Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington

Beginning Stained Glass, Fabric and Bead Earrings, 1 p.m.; Wu Style Tai Chi, 5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Veterans golf scramble, 5:30 p.m., Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road; $20, $5 goes to Veterans in Crisis Fund

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025

