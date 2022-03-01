TODAY
EVENTS
Lunch & Learn: Idlewild and the Green Book, presentation by Lake County Historical Society President Bruce Micinski, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Youth Sewing Group, 3:30–5 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Evening music jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
MSU Extension Healthy Lifestyle program: A Matter of Balance Zoom presentation, 10 a.m.-noon, Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door