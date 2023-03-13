TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission zoning committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Pere Marquette Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
EVENTS
It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Knittin’ with Me, 5:30 p.m.; International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Evening Music Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Workshop Wednesday, After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Beginning Stained Glass, Film Critique featuring The Manhattan Short, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Stories and folktales, 6 p.m.,
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Fly fishing club, 5-7 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, (616) 340-9025