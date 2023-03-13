TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Commission zoning committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Pere Marquette Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.

MUSIC

String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

EVENTS

It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Knittin’ with Me, 5:30 p.m.; International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Evening Music Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Workshop Wednesday, After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Beginning Stained Glass, Film Critique featuring The Manhattan Short, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Stories and folktales, 6 p.m.,

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Fly fishing club, 5-7 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, (616) 340-9025