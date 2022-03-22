TODAY

EVENTS

Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Youth Sewing Group, 3:30 p.m.; Knittin’ at the Mitten in the Courtyard, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

White Lake Lecture Series presents George Maniates and Bob Swan, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone? The Protest Songs of the ’60s & ’70s,” 7 p.m., Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Whitehall

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Evening jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Racial Equity Book Club, film “The Trail of Tears,” 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; email ttrahey@mcdlibary.com to join; www.mcdl.pub/rebc

Badger Bash, 11:30 a.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rath Ave., Ludington; (231) 845-6841

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

