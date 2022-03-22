TODAY
EVENTS
Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Youth Sewing Group, 3:30 p.m.; Knittin’ at the Mitten in the Courtyard, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
White Lake Lecture Series presents George Maniates and Bob Swan, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone? The Protest Songs of the ’60s & ’70s,” 7 p.m., Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Whitehall
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Evening jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Racial Equity Book Club, film “The Trail of Tears,” 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; email ttrahey@mcdlibary.com to join; www.mcdl.pub/rebc
Badger Bash, 11:30 a.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rath Ave., Ludington; (231) 845-6841
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome