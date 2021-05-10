TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
EVENTS
AFFEW presents “Solar 101” (CANCELED)
COMMUNITY
Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville closed for staff in-service; hours resume 9 a.m. Wednesday
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting and work session, 6 p.m., Ludington High School Library, 508 N. Washington Ave.; electronic/virtual access available
COMMUNITY
Fin & Feather Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; no dinner or speaker due to COVID-19; face masks and social distancing encouraged