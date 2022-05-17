TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Eden Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Eden Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road
EVENTS
Sheep-shearing demonstration, 10 a.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil; free for people with special needs and seniors; free-will donation for general public; RSVP: (231) 462-3732, circlerockingsfarm@att.net
Veggie Van, 3-4 p.m., Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine, 2481 N. 72nd Ave.
EVENTS
Adult vermicomposting workshop, 6-7 p.m., U Dig It Community Garden, near Ludington United Methodist Church
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Evening jam session, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington