TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Eden Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Eden Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road

EVENTS

Sheep-shearing demonstration, 10 a.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil; free for people with special needs and seniors; free-will donation for general public; RSVP: (231) 462-3732, circlerockingsfarm@att.net

Veggie Van, 3-4 p.m., Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine, 2481 N. 72nd Ave.

EVENTS

Adult vermicomposting workshop, 6-7 p.m., U Dig It Community Garden, near Ludington United Methodist Church

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Evening jam session, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington

