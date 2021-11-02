TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 5 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave. Ludington
EVENTS
Bonus No-School Day, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Sex trafficking awareness workshop, 6:30 p.m., Hart Middle School Auditorium, 301 W. Johnson St.
Felted Christmas Pillow with Deb Borema, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington Optimists, noon, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Women Who Care, 5:30 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome