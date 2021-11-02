TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 5 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave. Ludington

EVENTS

Bonus No-School Day, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Sex trafficking awareness workshop, 6:30 p.m., Hart Middle School Auditorium, 301 W. Johnson St.

Felted Christmas Pillow with Deb Borema, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington Optimists, noon, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Women Who Care, 5:30 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

