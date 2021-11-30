TODAY
EVENTS
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Vaccine clinic and celebration, 3-5 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Online Christmas auction to benefit Haitian school children K-8, until noon; auctria.events/ChristmasAuctionForHaiti
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Hackert Lake Association Board of Directors, 6 p.m., Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Deck the Halls: A Mason County Decorating Contest, 6 p.m., enter at https://forms.gle/ppbnGx7Hmeqwwj5d8 (Through Dec. 14)
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome