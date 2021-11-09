TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 6:30 p.m., township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.

EVENTS

LACA Regional High School Art Competition, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Knittin’ at the Mitten in the courtyard, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Glass Bead Workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

FAFSA completion event, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 1-3 p.m.; evening jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

NMHSI COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds, NMHSI Shelby, 119 S. State St., Shelby

EVENTS

WSCC’s Humankind series presents Who’s Invited to the Party?, discussion about diversity, equity, inclusion, 7 p.m., via Zoom, www.humankindwscc.org

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

American Legion, 7 p.m., 318 N. James St., Ludington

