TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 6:30 p.m., township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
EVENTS
LACA Regional High School Art Competition, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Knittin’ at the Mitten in the courtyard, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Glass Bead Workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
FAFSA completion event, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
TUESDAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1-3 p.m.; evening jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
NMHSI COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds, NMHSI Shelby, 119 S. State St., Shelby
EVENTS
WSCC’s Humankind series presents Who’s Invited to the Party?, discussion about diversity, equity, inclusion, 7 p.m., via Zoom, www.humankindwscc.org
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
American Legion, 7 p.m., 318 N. James St., Ludington