TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Charter Township Committee of the Whole, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
EVENTS
COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 9:30-11 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
Knittin’ at the Mitten, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
American Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Workshop Wednesday, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Ludington Ave.
Mason County Central community bond forum, 6 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St. in Scottville
Clay lantern workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts,107 S. Harrison St, Ludington
“What is on Your Ballot” Zoom workshop, 7 p.m., ID: 828 1892 2046; passcode: 351571; Facebook: lwvmanisteecounty
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Racial Equity Book Club, “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., Ludington Library and via Zoom; ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome