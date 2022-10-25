TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Charter Township Committee of the Whole, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.

MUSIC

String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

EVENTS

COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 9:30-11 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.

Knittin’ at the Mitten, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

American Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

Workshop Wednesday, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Ludington Ave.

Mason County Central community bond forum, 6 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St. in Scottville

Clay lantern workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts,107 S. Harrison St, Ludington

“What is on Your Ballot” Zoom workshop, 7 p.m., ID: 828 1892 2046; passcode: 351571; Facebook: lwvmanisteecounty

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Racial Equity Book Club, “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson, 11 a.m., 6 p.m., Ludington Library and via Zoom; ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

Trending Food Videos