TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Garden tips with Mason County Gardening Club, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Workshop Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., Film Critique featuring the Manhattan Short, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Mason County YAC Lake Jump promotion event. 5-8 p.m., Culver’s, 5089 U.S. 10, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025
Fly fishing club, 5-7 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Jason Gray, 7 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road; free, free-will offerings accepted
EVENTS
After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
MCHS kickoff event for Ludington’s 150th: Ludington’s lumbering heritage with Mike Nagle, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.
Manistee County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., WSCC Downtown Manistee Building, 400 River St.