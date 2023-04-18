TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Garden tips with Mason County Gardening Club, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Workshop Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., Film Critique featuring the Manhattan Short, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Mason County YAC Lake Jump promotion event. 5-8 p.m., Culver’s, 5089 U.S. 10, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025

Fly fishing club, 5-7 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Jason Gray, 7 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road; free, free-will offerings accepted

EVENTS

After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

MCHS kickoff event for Ludington’s 150th: Ludington’s lumbering heritage with Mike Nagle, 6:30 p.m., Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.

Manistee County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., WSCC Downtown Manistee Building, 400 River St.

