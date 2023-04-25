TODAY

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; Evening music jam session, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Garden tips with Mason County Gardening Club, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Workshop Wednesday, After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Whimsical Animals, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Swiss steak dinner, 5-7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 108 W. Ludington Ave.; $15 donation

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Mason County Democratic Party county executive committee, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025

THURSDAY

GOVERNMENT

FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville

MUSIC

Cats ‘N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Business After Hours, 5 p.m., Crown and Cork, 502 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Manistee Library presents “UFOs Over Michigan,” 6 p.m., Wagoner Community Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

