TODAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; Evening music jam session, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Garden tips with Mason County Gardening Club, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Workshop Wednesday, After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Whimsical Animals, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Swiss steak dinner, 5-7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 108 W. Ludington Ave.; $15 donation
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Mason County Democratic Party county executive committee, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information (616) 340-9025
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT
FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville
MUSIC
Cats ‘N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dance, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Business After Hours, 5 p.m., Crown and Cork, 502 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Manistee Library presents “UFOs Over Michigan,” 6 p.m., Wagoner Community Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington