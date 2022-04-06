TODAY
MUSIC
Evening jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Lunch & Learn: Naomi Hyso, MSU Extension. Tai Chi demonstration; tips for better sleep, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.; (231) 757-4705
WSCC Humankind series: “The Cultural Impact of Automation on the American Workforce,” 7 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/humankindwinter2022.
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Wheel throwing workshop, 10 a.m.-noon; 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Manistee Area Republicans, Tea Party present Attorney General candidate Ryan Berman, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. presentation, Bungalow Inn, 1100 28th St., Manistee
Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington