TODAY
MUSIC
Jam session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
LACA Summer Concert Series: Paul Nelson Band, 7-9 p.m., Waterfront Park, 391 S. William St., Ludington
EVENTS
St. Simon online auction to benefit School of Infant Jesus in Haiti, www.Auctria.events/SummerSplashForHaiti
Sand search, 1-3 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
DNR open house on Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground, 2-4 p.m., Pinora Township Hall, 4032 S. Deer Lake Road, Reed City
Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Smith & Eddy Insurance, 201 S. Main St., Scottville
AFFEW Beach Sweep, 7-8 p.m., Stearns Park, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Coffee with the Camp Hosts, 8-9 a.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Gabriel James, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
80 Cows, 5 p.m., Village Cafe, 347 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Third Coast Swing, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
“First Person Stories & Songs”: Margaret Piatt, 10 a.m., Old Kirk Museum, 304 Walnut St., Manistee
Fun in the Sun, 1-3 p.m.; Michigan Rock Walk, 7 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Ice cream social fundraiser, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Macramé car plant hanger workshop with Claire Dickson, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; members $25, non-members $30
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Mason County Republican Executive Committee, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington; public welcome