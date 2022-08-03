TODAY
MUSIC
Jam session, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Planet D Nonet, 7-9 p.m., Waterfront Park, 391 S. William St., Ludington
Chris Vallillo, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Night at the Light Concert with Lee Murdock, 7-8:30 p.m., Little Sable Point Lighthouse, 287 N. Lighthouse Drive, Mears
EVENTS
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Arrows away, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludngton
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
“First Person Stories & Songs”: Kit Holmes, 10 a.m., Old Kirke Museum, 304 S. Walnut St., Manistee
Tom Zatarga, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
80 Cows, 5 p.m., Village Cafe, 347 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Redux, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Co., 410 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Western Michigan Old Engine Club annual Engine & Tractor Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road, Scottville
Onekama Days, Onekama Township; www.onekama.info
Dig It! Summer Series, 10 a.m.-noon, U Dig It Community Garden, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington; register: Kendra Gibson, MSU Extension, (231) 845-3361 or gibso126@msu.edu
Bike to Big Sable Lighthouse, 10 a.m., warming shelter; Great Lakes Jeopardy, 2-3 p..m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Artisan market, 3 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Coffee with the Councilors, 5:30 p.m., Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington
Mason County Democrats, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington