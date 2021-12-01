TODAY

EVENTS

Deck the Halls: A Mason County Decorating Contest, 6 p.m., enter at https://forms.gle/ppbnGx7Hmeqwwj5d8 (Through Dec. 14)

Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

State Service Officer, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

WSCC Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road, Scottville; free

EVENTS

Victorian Sleighbell Parade & Old Christmas Weekend, activities throughout downtown Manistee; www.manisteesleighbellparade.com

Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Mason County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

