TODAY
EVENTS
Deck the Halls: A Mason County Decorating Contest, 6 p.m., enter at https://forms.gle/ppbnGx7Hmeqwwj5d8 (Through Dec. 14)
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
State Service Officer, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Chess club, 1-4 p.m., Zonta Room, Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; all welcome
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
WSCC Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road, Scottville; free
EVENTS
Victorian Sleighbell Parade & Old Christmas Weekend, activities throughout downtown Manistee; www.manisteesleighbellparade.com
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Mason County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road