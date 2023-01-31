TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
Evening Music, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
State of the Community Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., Administrative Building, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Artist reception for Arin Scholtens’ “Everything is Everything,” 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Celebrity bartender: Starving Artist Brewing, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington; benefits Rick Chapman Legacy League
Tree/shrub planting presentation, 5-7 p.m., West Shore Community College Manistee location, 400 River St.
Family bingo night, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional
Mason-Lake MARSP, noon, House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Parent-teacher conferences, 4-7 p.m., Mason County Central Middle School, 310 W. Beryl St., Scottville
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Mason County Democrats general membership meeting, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington