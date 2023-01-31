TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

Evening Music, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

State of the Community Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., Administrative Building, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Quilting/sewing group for PoWeR! Book Bags, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Artist reception for Arin Scholtens’ “Everything is Everything,” 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Celebrity bartender: Starving Artist Brewing, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington; benefits Rick Chapman Legacy League

Tree/shrub planting presentation, 5-7 p.m., West Shore Community College Manistee location, 400 River St.

Family bingo night, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

U.S. Vets breakfast, 9 a.m., Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington; Dennis (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773, denster63@gmail.com; mast optional

Mason-Lake MARSP, noon, House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Parent-teacher conferences, 4-7 p.m., Mason County Central Middle School, 310 W. Beryl St., Scottville

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Mason County Democrats general membership meeting, 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington

Trending Food Videos