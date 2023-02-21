TODAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; Evening Music Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Workshop Wednesday, After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Wheel Throwing, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Fly fishing club, 5-7 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT
FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Strive for a Safer Drive event, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., blood drive, 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Wheel Throwing, 6 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Business After Hours, 5 p.m., The Port, 222 W. Ludington Ave.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Humankind presents: “I Quit: The Great Resignation and the Future of Labor Markets,” 7 p.m., via Zoom: https://bit.ly/humankindwinter23
Aquatic Invasive: Sea Lamprey with Alan Wernette, DNR park interpreter, 7 p.m., via Zoom: friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Mason County Democrats county committee, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington