TODAY

MUSIC

Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; Evening Music Jam Session, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

Workshop Wednesday, After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Wheel Throwing, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Fly fishing club, 5-7 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiving Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

No. 299 Pere Marquette Lodge Free & Accepted Masons, dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 108 W. Ludington Ave.

Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

THURSDAY

GOVERNMENT

FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Strive for a Safer Drive event, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., blood drive, 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Wheel Throwing, 6 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Business After Hours, 5 p.m., The Port, 222 W. Ludington Ave.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Humankind presents: “I Quit: The Great Resignation and the Future of Labor Markets,” 7 p.m., via Zoom: https://bit.ly/humankindwinter23

Aquatic Invasive: Sea Lamprey with Alan Wernette, DNR park interpreter, 7 p.m., via Zoom: friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Mason County Democrats county committee, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

