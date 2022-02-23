TODAY
EVENTS
The SEARCH Method, final session, 6-7:30 p.m., West Shore Community College Manistee Building, 401 River St.; registration: franklifecoachcs@gmail.com; (231) 233-8522
Acrylic Pour with “Chaotic” Mike Coleman, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Ducks Unlimited Gun Bash, 6:30 p.m., Lakeside Links, 5369 W. Chauvez Road, Ludington; $100; for tickets call Mike Smith (231) 233-7682, Dan Nelson (269) 312-1161 or Sebastian Alvarado (734) 323-0702
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
THURSDAY
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District meeting, board election, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
EVENTS
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Wheel-throwing workshop, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
WSCC Humankind: “Out of Stock: Supply Chains 101,” 7 p.m., via Zoom; bit.ly/humankindwinter2022
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Manistee County Republican, Tea Party, meeting with statewide candidates, 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner, Bungalow Inn, 1100 28th St., Manistee