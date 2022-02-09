TODAY
MUSIC
LACA Jam Session, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services office, 119 S. State St., Shelby
Beginning Calligraphy workshop with Ellen Niemann, 6 p.m.; Spoon Rest Workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
The SEARCH Method, first session, 6-7:30 p.m., West Shore Community College Manistee Building, 401 River St.; registration: franklifecoachcs@gmail.com; (231) 233-8522
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Kids after-school clay class, 3:30 p.m.; Wheel-throwing workshop, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Mason County Republicans, 6:30 p.m., 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington