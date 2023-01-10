TODAY
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1 p.m.; Evening music jam, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Let’s Talk Mason County History, 8:30 a.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Workshop Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.; After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m., Beginning Stained Glass workshop, 6 p.m.; Independent Potter 101 workshop, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Wine tasting and charity event, 6-8 p.m., Timber’s Prime, 320 S. James St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Card-making club, 3-4 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Al Anon, 8-9 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington; front door; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT
Hamlin Township Board, 6 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Nick Veine, 6 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
EVENTS
Independent Potter 101 workshop, 11 am.-1 p.m.; After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Celebrity Bartender Adam Johnson, Mason County Mutts benefit, 5 p.m, Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Mason County Republican Committee, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington; public is welcome